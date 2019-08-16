The St. Clair Historical Museum back-to-school rummage sale over the weekend raised $1,012. The event took place at the Elks Lodge.
All proceeds will benefit the museum for upkeep and mortgage payments, according to Carla Wulfers, museum secretary/treasurer.
“Things went very well,” Wulfers said.
The leftover items were given to Grace’s Place in Washington. Wulfers added that proceeds from the items sold there also will go toward the museum.
“We sold a lot, but we had quite a bit left,” she said. “This sale should continue to make more money for us.”
She thanked the Elks organization for letting museum members hold the event free of charge. A similar event was held last year, which raised more than $1,500.
Background
It has been five years since the former two-story museum, which was located on Hibbard Street, burned down in an electrical fire. The previous building was 115 years old.
Items lost in the fire included vintage clothing, doctors’ apparatus, old-time kitchen items, items from the school, Native American and International Shoe exhibits.
The museum has since reopened at 560 S. Main St. The one-story building has 800 more square feet compared to the previous site.
The new location features a general store, schoolroom, kitchen, Victorian parlor, lead mining exhibit, a barbershop display, post office, a Main Street display and more.
Hours of operation are Saturdays from noon to 2 p.m., and by appointment.
Thanks to generous donations, three new exhibits are underway, including local advertising, veteran memorabilia and an International Shoe Factory display.
All items from the original International Shoe Factory exhibit were lost in the 2014 blaze. Community members have donated enough items to recreate an exhibit that features and honors the shoe factory, Wulfers said.
Upcoming Event
Guest speaker Robert Friedel will present on historical outlaws Frank and Jesse James Saturday, Sept. 21, starting at 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.
For more information about the museum and events, contact Wulfers at 636-667-0231 or send an email to stclairmomuseum@gmail.com, or visit stclairmomuseum.org.