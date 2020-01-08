A St. Clair man was charged after he was accused of threatening people with a BB gun and assaulting a woman.
Shawn D. Smith, 29, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with domestic assault and felony unlawful use of a weapon Wednesday, Jan. 1.
St. Clair police were dispatched to a residence on Partridge Court in Crescent Village Mobile Home Park at 12:28 a.m. on New Year’s day regarding a fight in progress.
When police arrived, they found Smith held down on the ground by several people, according to Police Chief Bill Hammack. A 26-year-old woman, who lives at the residence, told police that Smith was angry with her because she had people at the residence. She stated that he left work and drove to the residence where they had a verbal argument. She added that Smith head butted her in the face.
The woman and witnesses told police that Smith held an aluminum baseball bat and threatened them saying he was going to shoot everyone, according to Hammack. Witnesses also told police that Smith entered the residence to retrieved a BB gun and went outside to yell at them.
The men who were present subdued Smith to the ground until police arrived. He was arrested at the scene.