A St. Clair man was seriously injured in a boat crash Saturday night, July 27.
Joseph C. Downey, 30, Pacific, was driving a 2004 Weldcraft on the Meramec River near 727 Meramec Shores Drive. The boat was approaching a gravel bar in the middle of the river when the driver made a sudden left turn in front of a 2003 Shoal Runner driven by Cody R. Coffman, 26, Robertsville, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
The Shoal Runner was unable to come to a stop and the front of the boat struck the rear port side of the Weldcraft at 6:51 p.m., the report states.
Jared B. Benson, 31, St. Clair, was taken by St. Clair EMS to Mercy Hospital Washington with serious injuries.