A St. Clair man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in a September assault and robbery at a Washington motel.
Charles C. Dean III, 27, pleaded guilty Nov. 26 to first-degree drug trafficking and second-degree assault, both felonies. In exchange for the guilty plea, a first-degree robbery charge was amended to assault. The two charges are from separate crimes, according to court records.
Dean was sentenced to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections (MDC) on a 2017 drug trafficking charge and seven years in prison on a 2019 charge of assault. The sentences will run concurrently.
Under the terms of his sentence, Dean will serve 110 days of shock time in the MDC through an extensive rehabilitation program. If he succeeds, Dean will be released and placed on supervised probation.
Dean, along with Christopher A. Daniel, 41, Washington, and Derrick L. Howard, 31, Union, were named in Franklin County felony complaints filed in September on charges of first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.
According to the probable cause statement filed in the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office by Washington police, the three men were let into a room Sept. 20 at the American Inn in the 1700 block of East Fifth Street at 1:13 a.m. where they struck a man numerous times with a large pocketknife and kicked him in the head. One of the suspects allegedly pointed a shotgun at the victim.
The three men allegedly were let into the room by a woman who knew that the victim owed money to one of the suspects.
Police allege that the victim also owed “dope” to Daniel, the statement reads.
Authorities said the woman met the suspects in the parking lot of the motel. She then went into the room and was followed by the unidentified suspect who was wielding a “large sheathed knife” and carrying the shotgun, authorities said.
Then Dean and Daniel went into the motel room. Daniel had a scarf covering the bottom of his face, according to the probable cause statement.
An occupant of the room fled on foot when the three men entered.
Trafficking
In 2017, Dean was charged with felony first-degree drug trafficking for an alleged crime that occurred in December 2016.
Dean appeared before 20th District Circuit Judge Craig E. Hellmann claiming he was indigent and could not afford an attorney during a court hearing Thursday, Sept. 19, the day before the incident at the Washington motel.
During the hearing, the public defender’s office was ordered to represent Dean, according to court records.
Dean also was charged in Jefferson County in June 2018 with failure to pay child support for more than 12 months, court records state.