A St. Clair man was killed in a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 44 Friday, Aug. 30.
Allen M. Coggins, 22, was driving a 1998 GMC Sonoma westbound on I-44, near Big Bend Boulevard, when he was involved in a single vehicle crash that resulted in the vehicle facing eastbound at 10:58 p.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
While Coggins was facing the wrong direction, the front left of a 2009 Kia Spectra driven by Lindsay M. Benoist, 32, Ballwin, struck the front of the GMC Sonoma. The front of a 2014 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Dalibor Noga, 46, Big Bear City, Calif., struck the front left of the GMC Sonoma. A 2017 Jeep Renegade driven by Kasey C. Urban, 25, Valley Park, struck debris from the GMC Sonoma.
Coggins was pronounced dead at the scene by Kirkwood Fire Rescue personnel at 11:08 p.m., the patrol said. He was taken to St. Louis County Morgue by Lonnings Mortuary Service.
All drivers involved were wearing seat belts, according to the patrol.