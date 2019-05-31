A St. Clair man was injured in a vehicle crash after striking a guardrail Wednesday, May 15, in St. Charles County.
Timothy J. Good, 33, was driving a 2019 Yamaha MT 700 on Highway 94, east of Montelle Road, when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail at 7:30 p.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
Good was taken to Mercy St. Louis Hospital by St. Charles County Ambulance with injuries. He was wearing a safety device, the patrol said.