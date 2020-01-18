A St. Clair man was seriously injured in a vehicle crash Tuesday morning, Jan. 14.
Darren R. Gagne, 50, Guilford, Ind., was driving a 2008 Volvo tractor trailer west on Interstate 44, near the 243 mile marker, when the vehicle he was driving struck the rear of a 1989 Ford F-250 driven by Timothy L. Hendrickson, 20, St. Clair, at 1:26 a.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
The tail lights of the Ford vehicle were not illuminated, the patrol said. The Ford F-250 then traveled off the right side of road and overturned.
Hendrickson was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington by St. Clair Ambulance with injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt. Gagne was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.