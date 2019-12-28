A St. Clair man is accused of striking a car and a utility pole with his vehicle while fleeing from police.
Larry W. Stevens Jr., 24, was charged Thursday, Dec. 19, in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with felonies for possession of a firearm and resisting arrest, and a misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident.
A St. Clair police officer was driving behind Stevens, who was driving a 2003 GMC Yukon at 7:40 a.m. Stevens was stopped at West Gravois Road and North Commercial Avenue and did not go when the light turned green, according to Police Chief Bill Hammack.
The officer made contact with Stevens, who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Stevens then drove the vehicle to the shoulder of the road and gave the officer a fake name and a fake Social Security number.
When police officers and EMS personnel attempted to remove Stevens, he sped away in the Yukon, Hammack said. Stevens traveled north on Commercial Avenue until he struck a 2005 Dodge Neon and a utility pole at the corner of North Commercial and North Main Street.
He fled on foot to a home in the 700 block of North Main Street where he knocked on the door. A woman answered the door and Stevens asked if he could come in and use her phone, according to Hammack. The woman let him in and he used the phone while officers searched the surrounding area.
Stevens eventually left the residence, according to Hammack. When police arrived at the woman’s home, she told officers what had happened. Stevens was found hiding in an apartment in the 300 block of North Main Street. He was arrested at the scene.
Police found a .380 caliber handgun with the serial number filed off inside the Yukon that he was driving, along with his state ID card.
Stevens is being held in the Franklin County jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.
In 2017, Stevens pleaded guilty to forgery and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, both felonies. He was sentenced to five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.
The tampering charge stems from a July 2016 incident when Stevens crashed a stolen vehicle into a culvert and overturned the vehicle on Highway K near St. Clair. He then left the scene but he was arrested a short time later.
Stevens suffered serious injuries from the crash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.