A St. Clair man was charged with driving while intoxicated after allegedly chasing another vehicle.
Branson Wilson, 30, St. Clair, was charged Wednesday, June 26, in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with two counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated.
St. Clair police received a report that a man driving a GMC Terrain was attempting to run vehicles off North Commercial Avenue at 1:45 a.m., according to Police Chief Bill Hammack.
An officer saw two vehicles being chased by the GMC Terrain on North Commercial Avenue. The vehicles turned onto Paul Parks Drive and into the police department lot. The drivers of the vehicles who were being chased told police that they had no idea why Wilson was chasing them.
Officers contacted Wilson and noticed obvious signs of intoxication, Hammack said. Wilson told police that one of the vehicles he was chasing “swerved at him.” He was arrested at the scene for driving while intoxicated.
Wilson has multiple prior DWI arrests, including an arrest made March 25, according to Hammack.