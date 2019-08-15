A St. Clair man was charged with breaking into two St. Clair businesses on Main Street.
Brandon P. Dean, 29, was charged in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with first-degree burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree burglary and stealing Monday, Aug. 5.
Police were contacted Sunday, Aug. 4, by the owner of Red Line Auto and Motorsport stating that a person had broken into his business and surveillance footage indicated that he was still inside the business at 10:23 p.m., according to Police Chief Bill Hammack. An investigation revealed the suspect was Dean.
When an officer arrived at the scene, Dean had left through the back of the business where he was confronted by the officer, who ordered Dean to the ground.
Dean initially complied, Hammack said, but when the officer tried to handcuff him, he resisted and attempted to reach in his pocket where he had a .380 caliber pistol. Another officer arrived to assist and both officers were subdued Dean with a Taser.
Officers located the handgun along with methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to Hammack. After Dean was taken into custody at 5:18 a.m., police were contacted by management of Almost Everything resale store stating that someone had broken into the business through a window and left clothing behind.
An investigation revealed that the clothing Dean was wearing when he was arrested was from the Almost Everything resale store with price tags still attached. Dean confessed to breaking into the resale store and stealing the clothes. His bond was set at $50,000 cash only, Hammack said.