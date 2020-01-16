The St. Clair Library community garden will be ready for the upcoming growing season starting this spring.
Friends of the Library members and volunteers have been working to develop the garden. There are 14 large garden beds for vegetables and eight small beds for flowers and/or herbs, according to Branch Manager Kara Bell.
The organization and volunteers have raised a combined total of approximately $1,000.
Bell drafted a list of guidelines that would help her manage the garden and collaborated with Scenic Regional Library Director Steve Campbell.
“I did a lot of research online and looked at what other libraries and what other communities just in general were doing to make their gardens successful,” said Bell, adding the guidelines have not been approved by the Scenic Regional Library Board.
The Friends of the Library recently approved the purchase of a commercial grade solar motion light for $425.
“It’s just a security measure,” Bell said. “The camera, of course, won’t pick up any activity after dark if there’s no light.”
A dedication of the community garden is set for Saturday, March 21, at 10 a.m.
“I’m really looking forward to seeing community members work together and make new friends in the beautiful, new space that is sure to be an asset to the community,” Bell said.
Following the dedication will be a membership drive that will include a lunch for those who sign up to be a new member.
Garden Guidelines
Listed below are the draft community garden guidelines.
One garden bed may be check out per household, classroom or organization per growing season to a Scenic Regional Library card holder in good standing.
Gardeners are required to attend two garden informational meetings per year held in the spring and fall. The first meeting is set for Saturday, Feb. 22, at 2 p.m. and the second meeting will be Saturday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m.
Gardening is only allowed during daylight hours. The library’s code of conduct applies to the community garden.
Each gardener is responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of their own garden bed. A garden bed that is not maintained in an acceptable manner (i.e. overgrown with weeds, contains trash, etc.) will be notified and given seven days to address the issue.
If the situation is not remedied, the gardener will forfeit anything in the remaining bed and it will be reassigned. People should not apply anything to or pick up anything from another garden bed without the “owner’s” expressed approval.
The application of herbicides, insecticides or pesticides to anything in the garden beds is strictly prohibited. The use of natural alternatives is encouraged.
Weeds and dead plants need to be removed from the garden beds and placed in the provided compost container or removed from the property.
No unattended water. People should make sure the hose is put away and the water turned off when finished. Please be sure to lock the gate when leaving the garden.
People should not give the key or combination to anyone not authorized on the gardener’s agreement to tend your bed. To help keep the garden looking neat and attractive, all gardeners should pick up trash and dispose of it properly when they see it.
If a gardener is not able to maintain their garden bed because of illness, vacation or for other reasons, they are responsible to make arrangements for someone else to maintain the garden bed. They can contact the library if they are find a substitute.
Smoking, chewing tobacco, vaping, pets, excluding service animals, drugs, alcohol and fires are not permitted within the garden area.
Children who are 11-years-old and younger must be accompanied by an adult and must be supervised at all times. Gardeners report theft, vandalism and unusual activities to library staff or to the police.
Having a garden bed assignment for one year does not guarantee a bed for the next growing season. Garden beds are assigned on a first come, first serve basis. All appropriate paperwork must be completed and turned in before a gardener can be assigned to a bed.
In an event that there are more gardeners concurrently requesting garden beds than available, a drawing of all eligible gardeners will be conducted and selected for the growing season.
A limited number of basic gardening tool sets are available for check out to community garden patrons at the service desk. The gardening tools only are available to those whom have a garden bed assigned. Tools must be returned at he serve desk at the St. Clair library.
Gardeners should use common courtesy and be considerate of neighboring garden beds.