Listed below are St. Clair Scenic Regional Library events for the month of July.
Preschool story time is every Thursday at 11 a.m.
July 6: Lincoln Logs at 11 a.m.
July 10: Children’s club at 3:30 p.m. The activity will be stuffed aliens.
July 8: Rock-A-Thon at 10 a.m. Whichever branch can keep its rocking chair going the longest wins. Book bingo at 11 a.m. All winners will receive book prizes.
July 9: Book event at 6 p.m. Authors will discuss “Jumping From Helicopters,” which details experiences during the Vietnam war.
July 11: Fishing 101 at 6 p.m. Rods and reels will be provided. Participants will learn about basic equipment, fish identification, how to bait a hook and more.
July 13: Galaxy Glitter Mugs at 2 p.m.
July 17: Glenn Foster will perform a magic show at 10 a.m. Children’s club at 3:30 p.m. The activity will be a jumbo version of the game “Sorry!”
July 18: Book to movie club at 5 p.m. There will be a discussion and a showing of “The Sense of an Ending” by Julian Barnes.
July 23: Tales with a tail at 6 p.m. A therapy dog named Bear will make an appearance.
July 24: Children’s club at 3:30 p.m. The activity will be nebula-in-a-bottle necklace.
July 25: Adult book club at 2 p.m. There will be a discussion of “Bring Me Back” by B.A. Paris.
July 31: Children’s club at 3:30 p.m. The activity will be tie-dyeing shirts. Participants must bring their own shirts.