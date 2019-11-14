Organizers of the St. Clair Elementary Lemonade Stand are seeking donations of gently used toys and Christmas decorations.
This is the 14th year for the event, which will run Dec. 9-13 in the preschool commons area. Each year, the stand sells donated candy, soda, gently used and new toys, Christmas decorations, raffle items and more for students, parents and community members to purchase at a low cost.
The money collected is then donated to local food pantries such as St. Clare Catholic Church, First Baptist of St. Clair and Holy Trinity Lutheran in St. Clair, as well as the St. Clair Cares and Shares Committee, a school organization.
A total of 25 raffle baskets are being put together and students, parents and community members can purchase six chances for a $1, according to preschool teacher Suson Elbert, stand organizer. The stand also will feature a 25-cent table, a 50-cent table and $1 table.
For the past few weeks, donations have been coming in and large donation deliveries are scheduled to be dropped off this week, according to Elbert. She noted used clothing items will not accepted.
“Every year, people always follow through for me,” Elbert said. “I’m always amazed at the things that come in.”
The focus for this year’s lemonade stand is to have a variety of items students can buy as gifts for their family members, especially items suited for fathers and grandfathers.
“The kids come in with $5 and they don’t want to spend it on themselves. They want to buy things for their parents, grandparents and siblings,” Elbert said.
Instead of a gift exchange among preschool students, parents send in donations for the stand, including bottles of soda and snacks.
Over the last 13 years, the stand has raised a total of $43,712.16.
Last year, the stand raised $5,869.25. St. Clare Catholic Church and Holy Trinity Lutheran Church’s food pantries each received $2,000, and the remaining money was given to the St. Clair Elementary’s Cares and Shares fund.
“I’m hoping to beat the total from last year and cross over to $6,000,” said Elbert, adding it would be exciting to give more money to the food pantries.
Special needs students from the high school will make a visit to shop at the lemonade stand this year.
“I emailed the teacher at the high school and she’s going to arrange for a bus to bring the kids over,” Elbert said.
Every year, special needs students who attend Edgar Murray Elementary also shop at the lemonade stand.
Elbert noted that the purpose of the lemonade stand is not only to help out the food pantries, but for families to buy toys and gifts at a low cost.
“It doesn’t just help out the food pantries, it helps other people buy some nice, gently used things for their children or grandchildren,” she said. “(It) is very gratifying that we’re helping people from all walks of life.”
The lemonade stand will open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 9-10, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 11-12, and from 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 13. On the last day, all items will be sold for a quarter.
Background
In December 2006, Elbert’s preschool students were learning about the letter “L” and as a teaching tool, she brought in a lemonade stand.
Elbert asked her class what could be sold at a lemonade stand and what could be done with the profits. Elbert said students talked about how they could help people during the holiday season.
As the class conversation grew, the idea of having a lemonade stand and donating the profits was born.
Those students who helped form the first lemonade stand will be graduating St. Clair High School next May.
“I’m hoping some of the kids from that very first class will come back for it,” Elbert said.