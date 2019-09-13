In celebration of its 65th anniversary, the St. Clair Kiwanis Club will hold an open house Sunday, Sept. 15, from 2-4 p.m.
The event will have membership tables where interested people can sign up, as well as tables that feature the junior high Builders Club and the St. Clair High School Key Club, both of which are school organizations sponsored by the Kiwanis Club.
President Carla Wulfers said members also are going to promote programs and activities that the Kiwanis organize each year including the student of the month program, end of the school year banquet, the flag program, Easter egg hunt, Christmas baskets for families, scholarships for high school seniors and more.
“It’s going to be an informal thing. Come in and kind of see what we’re all about,” Wulfers said.
She added that she is looking forward to making the St. Clair community aware of what the Kiwanis Club does and who the members are.
“We would love to have new members,” Wulfers said.
The open house will take place at A Bushel and A Peck located at 135 S. Main St.