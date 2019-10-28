A kindergartener who has “a heart of gold” recently made a generous donation to St. Clair Elementary School, which will benefit several students.
With the help of her mom, Aubrey Hensley held a lemonade stand earlier this month where she sold a variety of snacks and lemonade from her home. She made a total of $77.
“I sold cookies at my lemonade stand, and I sold lemonade, and I had yellow chips, and I had some cold fresh waters,” Hensley said. “I loved the customers who came over and had lemonade.”
The money she donated went toward paying overdue lunch accounts and the purchase of new sports equipment. Hensley said she donated the money because she wanted to do a nice deed.
She said putting on the lemonade stand was a lot of work, but she had fun.
Hensley was inspired to have a lemonade stand by her former preschool teacher Suson Elbert, according to Principal Sande Racherbaumer.
Every December, Elbert organizes a lemonade stand at school, which sells donated candy, soda, gently used and new toys, Christmas decorations, raffle items and more for students, parents and community members at a low cost. Proceeds are donated to local food pantries and organizations.
“It made me very happy when Aubrey’s mom told me that Aubrey wanted to have a lemonade stand at her house and donate money to help others,” Elbert said. “I always hope each year that I am instilling in my students that they can make a difference and help others in small ways. It was very gratifying to know that one of my former students took that lesson to heart and is helping her community.”
On Wednesday, Hensley bought her classmates Halloween treats. Her kindergarten teacher Ashley Smith said she “has a heart of gold in everything that she does.”
“Aubrey is such a caring individual with a big heart,” she said. “She likes to make sure everyone is always included.”
Smith added that Hensley loves to laugh, smile and make people happy.
“I am so proud of her hard work. I am so proud of her for having such a giving heart. I know at this age it can be hard for kids to understand, but Aubrey gets it,” she said. “She gets joy from giving to others. I am so proud to have her as my student and I can’t wait to see her succeed over the next several years.”
Elbert’s Lemonade Stand
Elbert’s lemonade stand began in December 2006. During that time, her students were learning about the letter “L” and as a teaching tool, she brought in a lemonade stand.
She asked her class what could be sold at a lemonade stand and what could be done with the profits. Elbert said students talked about how they could help people during the holiday season.
As the class conversation grew, the idea of having a lemonade stand and donating the profits was born.
Last year, the stand raised $5,869.25 and the proceeds went to local food pantries such as St. Clare Catholic Church, First Baptist of St. Clair and Holy Trinity Lutheran in St. Clair, as well as the St. Clair Cares and Shares Committee.