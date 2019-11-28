The St. Clair Historical Museum will hold an open house Saturday, Dec. 14, that will include several family-friendly activities.
The free event is from 2-6 p.m., which will feature children’s Christmas bingo, a photo booth with free four-by-six inch photos, live music, light refreshments and warm wassail, Christmas stories by Carol Radford and an appearance by “Benjamin Franklin.” There also will be hot cocoa for sale.
The open house will coincide with the city’s Main Street Christmas event and parade.
Year In Review
Throughout nine out the 12 months of the year, the museum either participated in community events or held its own events, according to Carla Wulfers, secretary/treasurer of the museum.
Some of the events held by the museum include its annual banquet fundraiser that raised $2,183, a second annual 5k walk/run that raised $730, and rummage sale that raised $1,012. The museum also hosted several free events, including lectures from guest speakers and Halloween festivities.
Community events that the museum made a presence at include the Franklin County History Fair, Serendipity Day at Edgar Murray Elementary and the Chamber’s Boo & Book event.
“We can hold our heads up high,” Wulfers said.
By participating in and holding events during the majority of the year, she noted that the board members are fulfilling the museum’s mission statement.
Overall, 2019 has been a successful year for the museum because of the programs and events that came to fruition, according to Wulfers.
“It’s been a great year,” she said.
Wulfers noted that the St. Clair area has a history to be shared.
“The history museum has allowed me personally to meet a lot of awesome people in this community,” she said. “They will start talking about who their parents were and what they remember about the buildings in town.”
New Year Goals
A mural project will be underway next year, Wulfers said. Museum board members will work with St. Clair High School art students to create a mural on the outside of the wall that faces the FMB building.
This project coincides with an aspiration that board members have, which is to involve the younger generation with the museum, according to Wulfers.
“A lot of young people that have come in for different reasons to help us, they are interested in local history and some of items that we have,” she said.
A tree silhouette will continue to be painted in the space between the two front doors. It will feature individuals and families who have made donations with their name on a leaf.
Wulfers noted that the museum will host the similar events in 2020, well as possible some new festivities. She added that she hopes the museum will continue to be an asset.
Seeking Donations
December and January are fundraising months for the museum where board members seek donations and new memberships, according to Wulfers.
To keep the doors open, monthly expenses amount to approximately $732. The expenses include the building’s mortgage payment, electricity, water and sewer costs, security, among other bills, Wulfers said.
“I know there’s a lot of people who pull at everybody’s heart strings at this time of the year. I guess what we’re asking is that they consider the museum being one of them,” she said.
She noted that the museum is a 501(c)(3) organization and donations can be taxed deductible. All proceeds the museum receives go directly to paying the monthly expenses, according to Wulfers.
It has been five years since the former two-story museum, which was located on Hibbard Street, burned down in an electrical fire. The previous building was 115 years old.
Items lost in the fire included vintage clothing, doctors’ apparatus, old-time kitchen items, school items, Native American and International Shoe exhibits.
Last year, the museum reopened at 560 S. Main St. The one-story building has 800 more square feet compared to the previous site.
The new location features a general store, schoolroom, kitchen, Victorian parlor, lead mining exhibit, a barbershop display, post office, a Main Street display and more. Setting up displays and creating new exhibits at the museum is an ongoing process, according to Wulfers.
Thanks to generous donations, three new exhibits are underway, including local advertising, veteran memorabilia and an International Shoe Factory display.
All items from the original International Shoe Factory exhibit were lost in the 2014 blaze. Community members have donated enough items to recreate an exhibit that features and honors the shoe factory.
The museum’s Open Our Doors fundraising campaign is still taking place.