The St. Clair Historical Museum is seeing more interest this year for its annual 5K walk/run set for Saturday, May 4.
About 20 participants have already signed up, according to event organizer Jennifer Gratzer. She said last year, there was total of seven participants and $730 was raised for the museum. The money went to help pay for the mortgage, utility and electric bills.
“We’re hoping that we can raise a lot of money for the history museum, of course, because that’s what it’s all about,” Gratzer said. As well as “get more awareness that we’re going to be doing this annually and get more exposure for the museum.”
The cost to walk or run is $15 and participants will receive a Star Wars-themed shirt in honor of May 4. Participants should arrive at the museum by 8:15 a.m. and runners/walkers will take off at 8:30 a.m. The route is exactly 3.2 miles based around the location of the museum where participants will start and finish. The museum is located at 560 S. Main St.
Gratzer said Supplement Superstore will have a booth at the event and at the end, medals and ribbons will be awarded. Refreshments will be provided for participants and two water stations will be set up throughout the route.
To sign up, people can call Grazter at 636-388-5283 or register online at runsignup.com. People also can sign up the day of the race.
After the 5K walk/run, people can stick around at the museum to hear guest speaker Rick Mansfield present a program on school crafts in the Ozarks, according to Carla Wulfers, museum secretary/treasurer. She said the program will start at 1 p.m.
Wulfers added that she is excited about the second annual 5k walk/run fund-raiser and hopes that it will continue to gain momentum in the future.