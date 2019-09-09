An engineering contract to design a wastewater facility upgrade plan was approved by the St. Clair Board of Aldermen at a recent meeting.
The board voted 4-0 in favor of hiring Archer Elgin Engineering in the amount of $62,500 to create a wastewater facility improvement plan. The improvements, required by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR), include a headworks building and ultraviolet light that will disinfect the wastewater.
A headworks building is another strainer that will remove large pollutants found in the wastewater, according to City Administrator Travis Dierker.
As a final step in the wastewater process, “a heavy duty” amount of ultraviolet light will shine on the water in an enclosure for disinfection before it enters out into the creek.
The plan will outline the facility’s inventory, placement of improvements and an outline for expansion of wastewater lines if that becomes necessary, according to Dierker.
The construction of the project will start in 2020 with an estimated cost of $2 million. Dierker said the ultraviolet light portion of the project is expected to be installed by the end of next year and the headworks building is expected to be finished by April 2021.