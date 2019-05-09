The St. Clair Board of Aldermen approved a contract with Downtown Washington Inc. Monday night to help the city apply for a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant.
City Administrator Travis Dierker said Downtown Washington Inc. will assist in the grant application process, keep track of the paperwork involved and other administrative services. The cost of the organization’s services is $20,000, however, if the city is not approved for the grant, the cost will be waived, according to Dierker.
The city is applying for the grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development to repair and resurface portions of Orchard Drive, Kitchell Avenue, Hibbard Street and Ridge Avenue. To repair and resurface Kitchell Avenue, the cost is approximately $85,000, the cost for Hibbard Street is approximately $190,000, the cost for Ridge Avenue is approximately $200,000 and the cost for Orchard Drive is approximately $97,000.
The total cost of the project is $697,027 and the city would pay a $197,027 match. The project would benefit a little more than 51 percent of low- to moderate- income persons, which is an application requirement.
Dierker added that the Downtown Washington Inc. grant administrative services fee is included in the city’s total cost of the whole project. Aldermen Art Viehland and Amanda Sikes asked why Downtown Washington Inc. will also help with the grant process when Cochran was hired last month for services in the amount of $95,762.
Mayor Ron Blum said Cochran will complete the engineering, inspection and designing work for the road project.
“When it comes to grant writing, they are no experts. They have no expertise in grant writing, so we look elsewhere for someone who can do that,” Blum said.
When the city applied for a CDBG for the River’s Edge expansion project in the Wagner Industrial Park, Blum said Meramec Regional Planning was hired for grant administrative services.
“It gives us a much better chance of being awarded the grant if they are filled out properly by an expert grant writer,” he said.
Dierker added Downtown Washington Inc. also will work directly with the Missouri Department of Economic Development to make sure the city is meeting all of the grant guidelines.
“If the project is approved and goes forward, they’ll make sure that we’re meeting all of the guidelines,” Dierker said.
It is a requirement by the CDBG for the city to have a grant administrative firm, according to Dierker. He added that the grant is a group effort between Downtown Washington Inc., Cochran and city staff.
St. Clair aldermen also approved a resolution for the mayor to sign CDBG documents without having them go before the board each time.