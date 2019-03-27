Twelve St. Clair High School marketing students competed at the DECA District 8 Competition, Feb. 5.
These students are taught and advised by instructor Sarah Dierker. DECA is a student professional organization that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.
The competition includes a written component and an interactive component with an industry professional serving as a judge. DECA’s competitive events directly contribute to every student being college and career ready when they graduate from high school.
Jacob Hawkins placed first in principals of finance, Brandon Gallegos placed third in sports and entertainment marketing, Lilly Oermann placed third in apparel and accessories marketing and Bailey Gardner placed fourth in automotive services marketing. The following students placed at districts and advanced to the State DECA Competition:
The State DECA Competition will take place in Kansas City from March 24-26.