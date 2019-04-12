St. Clair High School Student Council members received awards at the Missouri Association of Student Council State Convention held March 7-9 at Lindbergh High School.
Sophomore Taylor Johnson earned the MASC Nona Hyde/Lenora Younger Scholarship for the summer leadership workshop. Senior Sophie Machen earned the distinguished leader of the year award for student body vice president.
The Honor Council gold award is based on an application proving St. Clair High School’s Student Council met the established criteria. The criteria are established by the Honor Council committee and the MASC Advisory Board to prove councils have a comprehensive program in promoting student activities and student leadership.
Activities include school service, spirit, community service, student and teacher recognition, and leadership training activities. MASC recognizes StuCo advisers, Sarah Dierker and Roberta Byers, who played a large part in the acquisition of these awards.
To become a MASC Distinguished Student Leader, students must be members of their student councils in MASC member schools and graduating at the time they submit their applications. The standards for the Distinguished Student Leader program reflect the core purposes and mission of student councils.
It has been created to motivate and challenge student leaders to extend their leadership skills and activities and to confer Missouri recognition upon those students who demonstrate superior Student Council leadership skills and knowledge, based on MASC criteria and evaluation procedures.
MASC was founded in 1948 and has become Missouri’s premier organization in creating and developing first-rate student leaders and advisers among its 215 member schools. MASC’s mission is to provide programs and resources that develop positive student leaders and advisers who will promote a quality school and community environment.
Student councils and student leaders make a positive contribution to their schools and help to create a positive educational climate. St. Clair High School Student Council provides an atmosphere where students and the Student Council can play a vital role in school.