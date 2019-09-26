Homecoming Week is set for Monday, Sept. 30, through Friday, Oct. 4.
This year’s theme for the Homecoming football game against the St. James Tigers is “Bulldogs on the Big Screen.”
The spirit stick competition between classes will take place throughout Homecoming week. It is based on the amount of participation for spirit days, the amount of cans collected at the powder-puff game, the amount of pre-sold dance tickets and the participation in float building.
The McDonald’s class competition is taking place until Oct. 2. For every $1 purchase, customers may receive one ticket to vote for a grade. The winning grade will receive $500 courtesy of McDonald’s in St. Clair.
Listed below are events planned throughout the week.
Sept. 30: Spirit day theme will be based on movie “The Breakfast Club.”
Oct. 1: Spirit day theme will be based on the movie “Jaws.”
Oct. 2: Spirit day theme will be based on the movie “Dodgeball.” The powder-puff football game will start at 7 p.m. The game will be played between junior and senior girls. During halftime, boys will provide a choreographed performance.
A bonfire and pep rally will take place after the powder-puff game from 8-9 p.m.
Oct. 3: Spirit day theme will be based on the movie “Back to the Future.”
Oct. 4: Spirit day theme will be based on the movie “Friday Night Lights.”
The pep assembly will be at 12:30 p.m. on the football field. The pep assembly will include a performance by the St. Clair High School band, games, a recognition of fall sports teams and a competition between Homecoming candidates.
Parents and community members are welcome to attend.
The Main Street parade will take place at 2 p.m. Participants will be Homecoming candidates, high school clubs and organizations, fall athletes, reunion classes, retired teachers, Chamber businesses and class floats.
Parade entry forms and guidelines are available at highschool.stcmo.org.
The St. Clair High School National Honor Society will recognize the Class of 1995 from 6-7 p.m. in the high school library. The football game will kick-off at 7 p.m. Coronation will take place at halftime.
Oct. 5: Homecoming dance from 7-10:30 p.m. in the high school cafeteria. Tickets for students are available in advance for $5 or at the door for $7. Guest tickets are $7 and SCHS students must have a completed guest entry form submitted by Wednesday, Oct. 2. Forms are available at the high school office.