St. Clair High School’s production of a “Bull In A China Shop,” is set for Friday, Nov. 1, at 5:30 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 2, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Tickets are $3 for students and faculty, and $5 for adults. To reserve tickets, call 636-629-3500, ext. 4015. The high school auditorium is located at 1015 High School Drive.
Show Synopsis
When a houseful of sweet little old ladies discover that a handsome bachelor lives across the street, they are delighted. When they learn that he is none other than Detective Dennis O’Finn, of homicide, they are faced with the problem of how to attract his attention.
The answer is simplicity itself: a nice, genteel homicide with a cup of tea. When a brash young woman reporter begins to suspect the truth, she becomes the next target. Will O’Finn be able to solve the case, with no one else falling victim to the madcap events? Have a cup of tea and see.