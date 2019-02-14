St. Clair High School’s ninth annual Coaches vs. Cancer event is Tuesday, Feb. 19.
This year’s event will benefit Nancy Bennett, who is a retired St. Clair kindergarten teacher. She worked as a substitute until her diagnosis in September 2018.
She has T-cell Lymphoma, which is a rare type of cancer. Bennett started chemotherapy treatments at the end of November. After her last round of treatment, Bennett will have a pet scan to see if she is eligible for a stem cell transplant.
During the Coaches vs. Cancer event, the St. Clair Junior High Student Lighthouse Team will be selling T-shirts, Cardinal baseball raffle tickets and will hold a pasta dinner.
The dinner will be from 4:30-7:30 p.m. in the high school cafeteria and the cost is a freewill donation. Dinner will include spaghetti, chicken Alfredo, salad, breadsticks and dessert.
During halftime of the varsity basketball game, the winner of the Cardinal baseball raffle tickets will be announced. St. Clair High School is located at 1015 High School Drive.
The Coaches v. Cancer benefits have been done in the past for a former sixth grader, the son of a bus driver who had died and for high school student Dexter Hanley.