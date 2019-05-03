The St. Clair High School Band program is finishing up a very busy year.
Most recently, the jazz band hosted its annual blues and barbecue event. The evening of jazz featured barbecue pulled pork by Pastor Ben Kingsley. The special guests were the SCHS jazz band and Gateway City Band.
“The Gateway City Band is a professional band that shared a great concert with the SCHS Jazz Band. A few members of the jazz band, Oliver Williams, Connor North, Jacob Jungbluth, even played with the big band,” high school band Director Tim Karth said.
The sponsors for the event included Midland Bank of St. Clair, the Legion Auxiliary and Fazio’s Music.
“When you bring in a professional group to share music with students, it does cost a little. The Gateway Band was a great experience for our students,” Karth said. “We thank our sponsors so much for helping make this experience happen.”
The band hosted its final concert on Monday, April 29, which featured the SCHS concert and jazz bands. There also was a raffle of a Weber gas grill that was donated by Ace R&R.