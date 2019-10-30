A 2015 St. Clair High School graduate recently opened a vegan and environmentally friendly boutique on Main Street.
Barking Bulldog offers women’s clothes, jewelry, apparel, a variety of dog items, and speciality packages that include bachelorette apparel and accessories, according to business owner Emily Presley.
Her boutique also offers vegan snacks during weekend hours. Coming soon are men’s clothes and bachelor apparel and accessories, she added.
A grand opening for Barking Bulldog Boutique was held Saturday.
In May, Presley graduated from Missouri Southern State University (MSSU), Joplin, with a degree in kinesiology and a minor in business management.
While living in Joplin, Presley said she learned a lot about veganism and recycling, and wanted to provide a service that incorporated those practices in her hometown of St. Clair.
“I wanted to open a vegan boutique so that vegans who were in town felt like they had some support. I also wanted to inform people about veganism,” she said.
Being a business owner is only one of Presley’s many hats that she wears. She is taking online college classes through MSSU and competing in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) for track and field. She is a three time national NCAA champion.
She also works full-time at Chances of Hope ISL, located near Joplin, which is a “nonprofit organization that assist children and adults with developmental disabilities to succeed in their daily lives,” according to its Facebook page.
Her mom, Christine Consolino, runs the boutique during the week, in addition to Consolin’s bail bonds business, both located in the same facility at 365 South Main St.
Presley comes home on weekends to operate the store’s Saturday and Sunday hours. When her NCAA track and field season is over next spring, Presley said she will be back in St. Clair to operate her boutique full-time.
In the future, Barking Bulldog will offer recycling bins for customers to use, as well as offer Styrofoam and battery recycling.
“I kind of just want to implement a more eco-friendly twist to the community. I feel like no stores really do that,” Presley said.
“I just want to spread knowledge, kindness, empowerment through retail,” she added. “We offer a lot of positive vibes.”
Barking Bulldog hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
For more information, email Presley at barkingbulldogboutique@gmail.com or call 636-364-2168.
Track Record
Presley made headlines for her track and field accomplishments during the course of her St. Clair High School athletic career.
As a high school sophomore in 2013, she cleared 11-0 and placed second in the Class 3 girls pole vault at the Missouri State High School Activities Association track and field championships.
The following year, she cleared a 12-6 earned a gold medal in the Class 3 girls pole vault at the Missouri State High School Activities Association track and field championships.
In senior year, she finished third in the Class 4 girls pole vault at the Missouri State High School Activities Association track and field championships.