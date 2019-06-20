The St. Clair Board of Aldermen Monday, approved a resolution to apply for a Franklin County Transportation Committee grant.
The board voted 4-0 in favor of seeking a $50,000 grant that can go toward transportation improvements such as streets and sidewalks. There is no grant application fee.
“Over the past three or four years, we’ve applied and received funds each year, so we’re hopeful to receive some funds again this year,” City Administrator Travis Dierker said.
Last year, the city was awarded $43,500, which will go toward the Paul Parks Drive sidewalk project where sidewalks will be added starting at city hall and extending through Farmers & Merchants Bank plaza location. If the city is awarded funds this year, Dierker added that it will go toward street repairs.
CDBG
The city recently submitted an application for a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) in the amount of $500,000 to the Missouri Department of Economic Development. The grant would help pay for repairs and resurfacing portions of Orchard Drive, Kitchell Avenue, Hibbard Street and Ridge Avenue. To repair and resurface Kitchell Avenue, the cost is approximately $85,000, the cost for Hibbard Street is approximately $190,000, the cost for Ridge Avenue is approximately $200,000 and the cost for Orchard Drive is approximately $97,000.
The total cost of the project is $697,027 and the city would pay a $197,027 match, if it receives the grant. The project would benefit a little more than 51 percent of low- to moderate- income persons, which is an application requirement. The application was due May 31. If awarded, the goal would be to start the bidding and construction in the summer of 2021. The awarded funds would need to be spent within two years.
The city will find out if it has been awarded the grant sometime in September or October, according to Dierker. He said he is optimistic about receiving the funds.
“We followed all the guidelines and met all of the requirements, took our time and really worked to make sure that the application was done properly,” he said. “I am confident.”
In April, engineering firm Cochran was hired for $95,762 to help with the CDBG application process, provide services for the design plans, bidding and construction phases of the roadwork.
There are three phases of the agreement and the first payment is approximately $5,000. If the city is denied the grant, the a city would get a refund from Cochran.
Downtown Washington Inc. was hired in May to also assist in the grant application process, keep track of the paperwork involved and other administrative services in the amount of $20,000. If the city is not approved for the grant, those costs also will be waived.