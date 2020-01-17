The St. Clair Fire Protection District has cut the cost of its dispatch service in half by switching from Central County 911 to Franklin County 911.
That’s according to Fire Chief Craig Sullivan, who said the district has been looking to switch dispatch services over the past two years because of increasing costs. The switch happened Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 12:01 a.m.
He noted that Central County 911 calculates fees based on a district or agency’s assessed valuation. If the district did not change dispatch services, the cost for 2020 would have been $84,000.
The cost to the St. Clair Fire Protection District for Franklin County 911 Dispatch is approximately $41,000 annually. The service itself is $10,000. Each agency is responsible for its own IT equipment, including laptop computers, routers, CAD computer software licenses, fire service software, radio repairs, among other items, which amounts to approximately $27,000 annually, according to Sullivan. The equipment and software costs make up for remaining amount of approximately $14,000.
Although Central County 911 was not charging the district to use its equipment and software, Sullivan added that the dispatch service would start charging those fees in 2021. The additional cost would not be included in the $84,000 assessed valuation fee.
By switching dispatch services, the district will save approximately $42,000 a year, according to Sullivan.
“Franklin County, over the about last three to five years, has really improved in their dispatch capability,” he said. “They’ve added more dispatchers. They have now been able to segregate fire and EMS a little more from law enforcement as far as dispatching.”
Franklin County 911 has two dedicated dispatchers, which helps cover the call load better, Sullivan added. With the new dispatch service, he mentioned that firefighters are now able to read notes about a call while in route. With Central County 911 Dispatch, there was a 30-second to a one-minute delay in firefighters receiving a call. Now, there is no delay, according to Sullivan.
The fire district originally switched from Franklin County 911 to Central County 911 during the 1980s, according to Sullivan. It was time when the district’s call load was rising and Franklin County 911 was inefficient and costly.
“For the call load that we had, we were having trouble getting dispatched by Franklin County. There was some issues over there with the dispatching and how it was being done,” Sullivan said. “They have since improved tremendously and they’re still improving.”
With Franklin County 911’s upcoming improvements, Sullivan mentioned he is looking forward to the new radio tower system and the new dispatch center. Although the current communication system is good, he said, “it’s going to improve tremendously.”
He mentioned that since the switch, Franklin County 911 has “done a very good job.”
Sullivan complimented the district’s previous dispatch provider.
“Central County is a very good dispatch agency,” he said. “They’ve served us well those many years that we had them. It’s just the matter of the cost was increasing to the point that, from a budget standpoint, we just couldn’t afford it.”