The St. Clair Fire Protection District Board recently approved a proposed $1.8 million spending plan for 2020.
The projected expenses for the district amount to $1,894,429.27, according to Fire Chief Craig Sullivan. He said the budget includes a purchase of two new quick response trucks from Danko Emergency Equipment Co. for $327,244 and Hurst battery powered rescue tools for $28,097.02.
Quick response trucks are used for calls that do not require a large pumper truck, including minor vehicle crashes, vehicle fires, EMS calls, dumpster fires, electric wires down and brush fires.
The projected revenue for the district is $1,647,687.27 million, according to Sullivan. The projected revenue includes real estate, person property tax, sales tax, permit fees for new construction and revenue from a billing program.
The billing program charges drivers who have vehicle crashes on the interstate who live outside the district, Sullivan said.
In 2019, the projected revenue was $1,689,279.10 and the projected expenditures were approximately $1.9 million. The drop in projected expenses for 2020 are due to switching dispatch service providers.
The district is changing from Central County Emergency 911 dispatch to Frank County Emergency 911 dispatch, according to Sullivan. The district will save about half of the amount its spending now by switching.
Sullivan added that truck maintenance fees increased in 2019. The district also will start replacing protection gear, five sets at a time, on an annual basis. The district received a grant two years ago to help pay for new gear.