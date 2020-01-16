The St. Clair Fire Protection District responded to 62 more calls in 2019 than it did in 2018.
In 2019, the district responded to 1,770 calls. The total number of calls was a slight increase from 2018, when the district responded to 1,708.
Both numbers are down from 2017 when the district responded to 1,836 calls.
Fire Chief Craig Sullivan said calls for EMS, life threats and motor vehicles increased while brush fires and structure fires declined. The cause for a decrease in the amount of fires was the result of having a wet spring, he said.
Last year, firefighters responded to a total of 72 fires, including 15 structure fires, 26 vehicle fires, 25 brush and fires categorized as “other.” In 2018, firefighters responded to 33 structure fires, 24 vehicle fires and 42 brush fires.
There were a total of 828 EMS calls last year, including 222 vehicle accidents, 13 vehicle rescues and nine water rescues. Additionally, the district responded to 243 canceled calls, 71 false alarms, 117 mutual assist calls and 195 miscellaneous calls.
Miscellaneous calls include smoke in the area calls, water rescues, power line down calls, fuel spills, controlled burns, illegal burns, accidental alarms sounding calls, assist the police calls, dumpster fires and trash fires
In 2018, 192 vehicle accidents, 13 vehicle extrications, 236 canceled calls, 127 mutual aid assists to neighboring districts, 724 assists with St. Clair Ambulance District and 317 miscellaneous calls.
Past Years Stats
In 2017, St. Clair Fire Protection District responded to 125 more emergency calls than in 2016. The total number of emergency calls firefighters responded to were 1,836 in 2017. In 2016, there were 1,711.
Out of the total number of calls in 2017, 1,059 were fire service-related and 777 were emergency medical service and ambulance assist-related calls.
In 2016, the fire district responded to 722 emergency medical service-related calls and 989 fire service-related calls.
The flooding in May 2017 and the increased amount of brush fires due to the dry weather in the fall also contributed to the amount of calls the fire district received last year.
Station 1 received 1,147 calls, Station 2 received 351 calls, Station 3 received 85 calls and Station 4 received 39 calls for 2017.
In 2017, there were 37 structure fires, 27 vehicle fires, 80 brush fires and 24 controlled burns. There were 165 motor vehicle accidents with/without injuries, there were 18 motor vehicle and water rescues and 777 medical and EMS assists.
Additionally, there were 250 dispatched and canceled en route calls, 60 false alarms/false calls, 71 calls for a move up or standby at a station for an outside agency, 73 calls for mutual aid to the scene to assist an outside agency, two hazardous material responses and 252 hazardous condition calls.