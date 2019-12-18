The St. Clair Fire District Board recently approved the purchase of two quick response trucks and equipment with the purpose to reduce call loads on the bigger pumpers.
Assistant Fire Chief Mike Kelley recommended the board purchase two quick response trucks from Danko Emergency Equipment Co. for a total of $327,244. A truck committee reviewed the bids from Danko Emergency Co. and Deep South Fire Trucks.
Kelley added the committee suggested buying Hurst battery powered rescue tools for the trucks from Sentinel Emergency Solutions, LLC in the amount of $28,097.02.
Two audience members spoke in opposition of the purchase of the trucks.
The two new quick response trucks would be budgeted for next year, according to Fire Chief Craig Sullivan. It takes about six months to build one truck.
“Any questions we had, we contacted the manufacturers. They answered our questions,” Kelley said. “Deep South was about $13,000 more. There was some interested in them because of their warranty.
“In checking with other departments that had their apparatus, the committee decided they were not in favor of spending more money just for the warranty.”
The two new quick response trucks would be stationed at Fire House 1 and House 2, according to Kelley. In 2017, the district purchased a used quick response truck, which is currently stationed at Fire House 1.
Kelley said the used truck will be moved to House 3. The brush truck at House 2 will be moved to House 4, and the brush truck at House 4 will be sold.
Quick response trucks are used for calls that do not require a large pumper truck, including minor vehicle wrecks, vehicle fires, EMS calls, dumpster fires, electric wires down and brush fires.
The district’s current quick response truck includes 300 gallons of water, 20 gallons of class A foam concentrate, EMS equipment, a rescue extrication tool and brush fire equipment.
The House 1 quick response truck has reduced the use of the aging pumper fire trucks by more than half of the district’s call load, according to Sullivan.
The district’s newest pumper is a 2010 model that has approximately 61,000 miles on it. A brand new basic pumper truck would cost roughly half a million dollars. Pumper fire trucks still respond first to all structure fires and motor vehicle rescues.