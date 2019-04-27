The St. Clair Farmers Market opening day is Saturday, May 4, and it will be in a new location.
Market President Roger Bardot said it will be located in the parking lot next to the Scenic Regional Library located at 515 E. Springfield Road. It is a larger space than previously, which was in the grass area next to St. Clair Health Mart Pharmacy.
By having the market on blacktop, Bardot said, venders and customers will not have to worry about mud if it rains and it will make parking easier.
He also thanked Health Mart owners and the Lindemann family for allowing the market to use the grass area over the years.
The new location also will be safer for customers because they will not have to cross traffic to get to the market anymore. He added that he hopes the new location will draw more people who are visiting library during the summer reading program next door.
The farmers market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday through the end of October. On opening day, there will be live music and free hot dogs and lemonade for visitors.
The cost to have a booth for the entire season is $75 or vendors can pay per Saturday, which is $5, Bardot said.
He added that nonprofit organizations including church groups, 4-H, or others can set up a booth for free. Groups can hand out information or raise funds.
Seven vendors will have booths set up next Saturday ranging from crafts, plants, baked goods to meat, jewelry and more, according to Bardot. There will be produce as it becomes available, he added.
More live music will be featured at the market than in the past, Bardot said. For this season, he s is looking forward to having more vendors and “more success with our new location for the vendors and the customers.”
People can watch for market signs and banners. To sign up as a vendor or for more information, visit stclairfarmersmarket.com or call 636-358-2787.