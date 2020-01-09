Having the St. Clair Ambulance District become more prominent in the community is a goal that Ambulance Chief Nick Tiepleman has for the new year.
Tiepleman has plans to accomplish that goal by continuing to offer public CPR classes, drug education courses and community outreach.
“Where not just here when you call 911, we’re here all of the time,” he said.
Last year, the ambulance staff taught more than 500 residents, providers and students CPR in the St. Clair area. Tiepelman said CPR classes will continue this year.
The ambulance district also will continue its community outreach program. Last year, the district sponsored a family who has a member fighting cancer. A Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas gifts also were donated to a family with four foster children.
Equipment/Positions
In 2019, new bipap ventilators were added to the ambulance trucks, which was “a big step for our area,” Tiepelman said.
The new equipment will help patients who have difficulty breathing.
“It’s less invasive on those patients who are having a ton of troubling breathing,” he said.
The ambulance district also purchased new power stretchers and a used ambulance truck. The plan is to refurbish the ambulance truck, which was a less expensive option than purchasing a brand new truck, Tiepelman said.
Also in 2019, the district hired another employee who is assigned to the third ambulance truck. In 2016, three full time employees were hired to fill three out of six positions for the third ambulance truck. Two part time positions are open.
House 2
In July, a second ambulance house opened, which is located at 2716 Gravois Road, at the corner of Gravois and Highway 47 South.
The 5,000-square-foot facility was built so two crews could work out of it at the same time, according to Tiepelman. The cost of the new facility was between $720,000 and $740,000.
“It’s definitely a more centralized location,” he said. “It’s been a great location for us.”
The district previously was renting space from the fire district to house its truck and equipment at St. Clair Fire Station 2 in Lonedell.
2019 Stats
The St. Clair Ambulance District responded to 476 more calls in 2019 than in 2018.
Tiepelman said the district responded to a total of 3,537 calls last year. The year before, in 2018, the district responded to 3,061. In 2017, the district responded to 3,154 calls.
In 2019, the ambulance district responded to 451 sick person cases, 357 traffic incidents, 293 falls, 347 breathing problems, 384 transfers, 198 chest pains/nontraumatic, 162 psychiatric problems, 190 mutual aid calls, 134 unconscious/fainting/near fainting, 54 diabetic problems and 87 abdominal pain calls.
The ambulance district also responded to 71 hemorrhages/lacerations, 59 convulsions/seizures, 61 strokes, 31 traumatic injuries, 44 cardiac arrests/deaths, 60 unknown problems and 44 back pains/nontraumatic.
A total of 43 invalid assists/lifting assists, 40 assaults, 38 heart problems, 14 structure fires, three fires, 15 fire standbys, 36 medical alarms, 12 cardiac arrests/possible DOA, 26 allergic reactions/stings, 10 headaches, 11 heat/cold exposures, nine chokings, nine pregnancies/childbirths/miscarriage, 10 pains and 38 assist other agencies were reported.
Additionally, there were seven water rescues, four calls for altered mental status, 12 animal bites, four burns/explosions, three carbon monoxide/hazmat/inhalations; seven stab/gunshot wounds/penetrating trauma, two gunshots, one alcohol intoxication, three sexual assault, two well person checks and two hypotension/hypertension;
Two eye problem/injuries, three motorcycle collisions, three nausea/vomiting, two dizziness, four walkins (EMS related), five bleedings, three syncope/near fainting, one allergy, one call regarding an motor vehicle versus a pedestrian, one fever, one intercept, one fracture, one medical transport, one urinary problem, four standbys, one welfare check, one categorized as “no other appropriate choice,” four cases categorized as “other.”
The ambulance district responded to 110 overdoses/poisonings/ingestions, which is 32 more than in 2018, according to Tiepelman.