St. Clair crews responded to a car crash Friday night, March 29, where a vehicle crashed into a home.
At 7:10 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the 1200 block of the South Service Road. When crews arrived on the scene, they found one vehicle that had traveled into a house from Interstate 44, according to Fire Capt. Dan Cooley.
No one was inside the residence at the time of the crash, Cooley said. The driver was extricated and had moderate injuries. St. Clair Ambulance aided the driver.
Cooley added that crews remained on the scene to stabilize the residence structure.