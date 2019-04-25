St. Clair firefighters extinguished a barn blaze Saturday afternoon, April 20.
Crews were dispatched to the 3600 block of Burlage Road at 4:25 p.m. for a report of a barn fire. When crews arrived, they found a 20-foot by 25-foot shed fully involved in fire, according to Fire Capt. Dan Cooley. He said the building is a total loss. Crews were on the scene for more than two hours.
St. Clair Fire Protection District was assisted by Cedar Hill and Pacific fire protection districts, as well as and St. Clair Ambulance. No injuries were reported and the cause is still under investigation, Cooley said.