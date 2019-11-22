It is now required for St. Clair residents to have a valid driver’s license or a valid operator’s license while operating a motorcycle within city limits, as an ordinance to align with Missouri state statutes was approved Monday.
The St. Clair Board of Aldermen approved 3-0 an ordinance that requires a valid driver’s license or a valid operator’s license while a person is operating a motorcycle or it is a code violation.
The board voted 3-0 in favor of the ordinance. Alderwoman Janet Viehland was absent from the meeting.
Child Passenger Restraint
The board also approved by a 3-0 vote a city code regarding vehicle passenger restraint regulations for children.
City Administrator Travis Dierker said city’s current code for child passenger restraint regulations is vague and these updates comply with the Missouri state statues. The code states that child booster seats must meet the federal motor vehicle safety standards, which are designed to elevate children to properly sit in a federally-approved safety belt.
A child passenger restraint must also meet the federal motor vehicle safety standards, which is either a permanently affixed to a vehicle or affixed to a vehicle by a seat belt or by a universal attachment.
The code also states that children less than four years old, regardless of weight, and children who weigh less than 40 pounds, regardless of age, are required be secured in a child passenger restraint;
Children who are between the ages of 4-8, weigh 40 pounds and under 4-foot 9-inches are required to be secured in a child passenger restraint or a booster seat; and
Children who weigh 80 pounds or who are taller than 4-foot 9-inches are required to be secured by a seat belt or booster seat.