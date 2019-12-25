From road and sidewalk repairs to policy updates, City Administrator Travis Dierker reports that 2019 was a great year for St. Clair.
Dierker said he has seen a lot of positivity and pride throughout the year within the community at different events and parades.
“The city has seen a few additional industrial businesses expand, some great new retail businesses downtown and has a few large projects within the city currently under construction,” he said.
In the new year, Dierker added, community pride, businesses and industrial development will continue to grow and positive infrastructure projects will take place.
In 2019, the board of aldermen has worked diligently at making updates to policies and ordinances, approving city contracts and accepting recommendations from the planning and zoning commission, according to Dierker.
He added that the planning and zoning commission also was busy adopting code amendments and approving site plans. Dierker noted that newcomer Ward II Alderwoman Jamie Frossard was elected in April and Mike Bursey took on the role as city inspector.
“I can’s say enough about the excellent staff that we have working for the city of St. Clair,” he said. “They are dedicated public servants that work to provide the best service they can for this entire community.”
Public Works
The public works department “continues to make great strides in updates to roads, sidewalks, water, wastewater and storm water,” Dierker said.
Sidewalks and lighting were constructed along Paul Parks Drive starting at city hall and extending through St. Clair Plaza to the Farmers & Merchants Bank plaza location. The board of aldermen approved a bid from CE Contracting for $297,326.90 to do the project.
Approximately $220,000 of the project is being funded through a Surface Transportation Project (STP) grant. Construction began in mid-August and it was completed last month.
Sidewalks were repaired on Hibbard Street. Don Maggi, Inc., was the lowest bidder in the amount of $22,420 to repair sidewalks on Hibbard Street, from Main Street to Duckworth Street. The board of aldermen approved the bid from Don Maggi, Inc. at a September meeting.
Earlier this year, approximately 40 potholes were repaired on several St. Clair streets from the “Paving for Pizza” promotion. Those streets included Walton, Jean, Treva, St. Clair Plaza Drive, Youngland Hills subdivision, and more throughout the city.
In November 2018, St. Clair was awarded a $5,000 grant for road repairs as part of Domino’s “Paving for Pizza” promotion. An anonymous person nominated St. Clair for the grant.
In May 2019, the city applied for a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant administered through the Missouri Department of Economic Development. The grant would help pay for repairs and resurfacing portions of Orchard Drive, Kitchell Avenue, Hibbard Street and Ridge Avenue.
The city is still waiting to hear back on whether the city has been awarded the grant. To repair and resurface Kitchell Avenue, the cost is approximately $85,000. The cost for Hibbard Street is approximately $190,000. The cost for Ridge Avenue is approximately $200,000 and Orchard Drive is approximately $97,000.
The total cost of the project is $697,027 and the city would pay a $197,027 match, if it receives the grant. The project would benefit a little more than 51 percent of low- to moderate- income persons, which is an application requirement.
Water/Sewer Departments
“The water department again is working hard changing out meters, the replacement of three city wells, and making updates to keep the water not only safe, but tasting great,” Dierker said.
He added that the wastewater department also has been working diligently in inspecting and cleaning the wastewater treatment plant throughout the year.
Next year, major upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant will begin as required by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the Environmental Protection Agency.
The total cost of the wastewater treatment plant project is approximately $1,900,000, which includes the addition of a fine screen system or another strainer that will remove large pollutants found in the wastewater, and ultraviolet lighting that will disinfect the wastewater before it enters the creek.
The 2020 budget will include $1,400,000 for the project and the remaining $500,000 will be budgeted in 2021.
Dierker added that storm water improvements were made near Youngland Hills and Sara Jane Lane.
A culvert replacement project was completed on Sara Jane Lane. Don Maggi, Inc. did the project for $122,491.92. The project includes replacing the metal pipe culverts and creating a concrete box culvert.
Medical Pot Ordinance
In June, the board of aldermen unanimously approved medical marijuana and cultivation zoning amendments. The zoning amendments address dispensaries and growing facilities and include the number of feet a medical marijuana dispensary and a cultivation facility can be located from schools, child day cares and churches, as well as hours of operation and other requirements.
The medical marijuana zoning amendments were recommended for approval by the planning and zoning commission earlier this month.
According to the ordinance, a dispensary is a storefront where marijuana products are sold, and a cultivation facility is where marijuana plants are grown and where marijuana-infused products are made.
The commission set the distance between a school, day care or church and a dispensary, as well as a cultivation facility, at 750 feet. The state maximum is 1,000 feet. Dispensaries are allowed in C2 general commercial and C3 shopping center districts, according to the ordinance.
Cultivation facilities and marijuana-infused manufacturing facilities would be zoned I-1 light/heavy industrial manufacturing. Hours of operation for sales or distribution of medical marijuana and other products sold to the public through a dispensary would take place between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and Sundays; and from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, according to the ordinance.
If a doctor prescribes medical marijuana to someone and that person receives a medical marijuana card from the state, that person also has the ability to get a cultivation card, which means they can grow on their property.
Programs
In July, City Inspector Mike Bursey spearheaded a yard of the month program where St. Clair residents can nominate their own yard, a neighboring yard or a business for a chance to win.
The program will be held again next year from March through October. Yard of the month winners receive a prize package worth $260 contributed by local businesses.
In addition to the prize package, photos of the yard, with permission of the property owner, will be uploaded to the city’s website. A yard of the month sign will be provided, which can be on display in the winning yard for 30 days.
Bursey also launched a St. Clair Christmas Light Contest that opened earlier this month to residents and businesses.
City Website
The new city website launched at the beginning of 2019. In October, it was announced that residents can pay utility bills online and view their consumption history and receive account notifications.
Residents can sign up by visiting www.municipalonlinepayments.com/stclairmo or by calling 1-866-246-9666. To make online payments, set up an automatic payment or to make a payment over the phone, there is a $1.25 fee per transaction each time.
The website also includes an easier process for businesses to renew licenses, according to Dierker.
Condemned Buildings
Five buildings were deemed dangerous by the city and were razed earlier this year. The sites of the formers buildings were at 20 Rear Hibbard St., 210 East Oak, 855 S. Main St., 120 N. Frisco and 1285 Weatherford.
“Our building department has kept busy with inspections, permitting, and helping to encourage cleanup and maintenance around the city, including a handful of condemned buildings being torn down,” Dierker said.
Police/Court
Dierker commended the police department’s commitment to public safety.
“The police department has been hard at work keeping everyone safe, with no major issues or events occurring in 2019,” he said.
He noted that the St. Clair municipal court “continues to serve the community well by helping keep people accountable for their actions and for breaking the law.”
Insurance
The city received a perfect score, for a consecutive year, from its risk management provider MIRMA, Dierker said. Additionally, he mentioned that the city’s financial audit “once again received great accolades,” as the city is continuing to pay off additional debts.
Budget
The city’s 2019 balanced budget “operated successfully throughout the year,” Dierker said. At a December meeting, the board adopted a $6.7 million spending budget for 2020. He noted that the city’s six funds are balanced again for next year.