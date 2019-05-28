A St. Clair boy was seriously injured in a vehicle crash Sunday, May 26.
Mark P. Thomas, 34, St. Clair, was driving a 2004 Dodge Dakota on Highway 30, west of Bethel Church Road, when a 1984 John Deere 1050 tractor, driven by William R. Kribs, 69, pulled out in front of the Dodge. The front left of the Dodge struck the left side of the tractor at 7:40 p.m., according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol preliminary report.
The Dodge then overturned on its right side. Passenger Skylar R. Thomas, 10, was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by St. Clair Ambulance with injuries.
The patrol said it is unknown if the driver and passenger of the Dodge were wearing seat belts.