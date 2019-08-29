The St. Clair Area Chamber of Commerce has re-established its Merchants Promotions Committee.
Chamber Executive Director Charlene Saling said although the committee has a new name, its purpose to promote and support Chamber businesses remains the same.
“It’s a committee that is fulfilling the Chamber’s mission as a whole,” Saling said. “We’re made up of all different kinds of committees and that’s the committee that’s strictly focused on promotions.”
The Merchants Promotions Committee is made up of Chamber members and business owners who represent the business district, which includes downtown, the plaza area and the commercial area.
Those involved include Jamie Keen with Dollar Plus, Mary Hoffman with Exhale Boutique, Wendii Jobe with H.L. Boutique and A Bushel and A Peck, Chelsey Conway with Bella Si Salon, Starr Rodrigue with H.L. Boutique and A Bushel and A Peck, Clayton Buckthorpe with Farmers & Merchants Bank, Saling, and Chris Dulworth with Coldwell Banker Premier.
“These members will be making contact shortly with member businesses to provide invitations and information regarding the current promotions and answer any questions they might have along with participation guidelines,” Saling said.
By having a representation from each area of the business district on the committee, “we can figure out how we can make everybody benefit from our promotions and not be zeroing in on just one segment of the business community,” Saling said.
A similar committee under the Chamber was disbanded in 2017, however since then, Saling said she has been approached by members who were interested in reforming a committee dedicated to supporting Chamber businesses.
“I was glad that people stepped up to be involved in those kind of activities,” she said, adding the Merchants Promotions Committee is not in competition with the St. Clair Downtown District Inc. organization.
Now that there is enough interest in putting promotional events under the Chamber, the committee is focused on supporting Chamber members within the business district.
Upcoming Events
Chamber Coffee and Chat, a networking event, will take place Wednesday, Sept. 4, from 8-9 a.m. at A Bushel and A Peck. Members can exchange business cards and provide information about their business. They also can share ideas about the business community and how people could benefit more from their membership.
The Chamber has partnered with the police department, the school district and businesses for a trick-or-treat event, Boo & Book, which will take place Friday, Oct. 25, from 4-6 p.m. Children ages 12 and under can gather with an adult at the library at 4 p.m. in their costumes. From there, they can visit participating businesses for Halloween treats.
Children will be required to visit a minimum number of businesses listed on their boo card, but may visit more. Minimum visits will be determined based on participating businesses and it will be marked clearly on the boo card.
After visiting the required minimum of businesses, children may return to the library where they will present their stamped boo cards to receive a free Scholastic book, a free activity book provided by the library, and a free hot dog, drink, snow cone and more. Other food and drinks will be available for purchase.
The Boo & Book event is free to attend. Police Chief Bill Hammack will give a brief safety presentation at the library starting at 4 p.m.
A holiday Sip & Shop event is set for Saturday, Nov. 30, from noon to 6 p.m. at the St. Clair Elks Lodge. The final event of the year is planned to support Chamber businesses on Small Business Saturday.
Local vendors will have an opportunity to promote their business in a relaxed atmosphere with vendor booths and more. Holiday sipping will take place with different beverages available and there will be food and beverage trucks set up outside as well.
Swag bags will be given to attendees. On and off-site vendors as well welcome to participate in the swag bag giveaway. This provides a way for all Chamber members to participate in the event.