Two friends have turned their passion for fishing into a growing, successful bait and tackle business over the past two years.
Born and raised in St. Clair, Aaron Click and Ben Hill recently quit their full-time jobs to focus on the development and expansion of Tackle HD.
The business sells high definition or realistic looking craw, hellgrammite, megamite baits, as well as three tackle products. Live baits are replicated by using 3D Lasers. Tackle HD’s mission statement “Fish can’t tell the difference.”
Items can be purchased at Bass Pro, on Amazon and will be available at Dick’s Sporting Goods next March.
The idea for Tackle HD started among a group of anglers who met through an online forum, according to Click. He owned a gutter business and together the group started making plastic baits from his warehouse in 2017. The warehouse was located along the Meramec River in St. Clair.
“It grew pretty quickly,” Click said.
Since Click and Hill graduated St. Clair High School in the late 80s, they would occasionally run into each other, according to Click. He said it was not until they ran into each other on a fishing trip that they rekindled their friendship.
Soon after the fishing trip, Hill bought into the bait and tackle business.
In July, Tackle HD was bought out by River’s Edge Products, a wholesaler of outdoor themed decor, according to Hill. River’s Edge Products fulfillment warehouse is based in St. Clair.
Hill said Tackle HD was growing very rapidly and becoming too costly to keep doing it themselves.
“Just the one mold for these craws is so technical it took six months to make and it cost $50,000 just for the mold to make one sized bait,” he said. “We needed more baits and better packaging just to get into the stores.”
After the buyout, River’s Edge hired Click and Hill on full-time to continue the development of Tackle HD. From the beginning of this year through July, Hill added that Tackle HD went through a restructuring period to develop company’s brand, create the current variety of bait and tackle products and to negotiate deals with big box stores.
The manufacturing of the products is based in Alabama and Georgia.
Currently, Click and Hill are working on product lines at Walmart and Academy Sports, in addition to the creation of more bait models.
The entire business started in St. Clair from the launch, to production of craw baits, to gaining a customer base and to the having product lines being sold in big retail stores, according to Hill.
Their goal is for Tackle HD to be a household name in the fishing industry.
“I want to make my hometown famous because of something we’ve started,” Click said.
One way Click and Hill are doing that is by being a title sponsor for well-known angler James Watson, and by having products displayed at ICAST, among other promotional and selling efforts.
ICAST is “the world’s largest sport fishing trade show, for the latest innovations in fishing gear, accessories and apparel,” according to its website.
“I feel blessed to be sitting here where I’m at,” Click said. “I am just a simple, simple blue collar.”
For more information, visit tacklehd.com, facebook.com/pg/TackleHD, Instagram and Twitter.