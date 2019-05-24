The St. Clair Board of Aldermen approved three ordinances regarding rights of way and related zoning amendments during Monday’s meeting.
Two public hearings concerning changes to right of way and zoning codes were scheduled before the meeting. No one spoke during that time.
The St. Clair Planning and Zoning Commission recently recommended approval of three ordinances based on the new House Bill 1991 Uniform Small Wireless Facility Deployment Act. The new House bill consists of new regulations on wireless communication between cities and small communication wireless entities, according to City Administrator Travis Dierker.
The board voted 3-0 in favor of approving changes, including the extension of the right of way zoning by 1,000 feet from any residential zoned or used property in the city, revising the Fast-Track Facilities to accommodate the changes pursuant to HB 1991, and a right of way code amendment to accommodate the changes pursuant to HB 1991. Alderwoman Amanda Sikes was absent from the meeting.
The act includes requirements and responsibilities of both the city and the small wireless facilities regarding any work that done in a city rights of way, according to Dierker.
If the city owns a city right of way and a wireless facility is using it to run communication lines, the updated legislation clarifies who is in charge of that right of way in addition to the spacing of utility poles and when permits are required.
The Uniform Small Wireless Facility Deployment Act addresses limitations placed on the city’s authority, as well as state when, where and how the wireless communication installations are approved in different zoning districts.
It is also a guide for small wireless facilities when working with a city’s right of way when handling zoning and conditional sue permit procedures and requirements, according to Dierker.