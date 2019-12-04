The St. Clair Board of Aldermen Monday approved a $6,762,961 spending plan for 2020.
City Administrator Travis Dierker said the city’s six different funds — including the general, water and sewer, park, street improvement, half-cent sales tax and transportation tax — are balanced. A public hearing took place before the board meeting where Dierker discussed an overview of next year’s budget. No one from the public.
The board voted 4-0 in favor of approving the 2020 budget. The city’s fiscal year begins Jan. 1.
General Fund
In the general fund, revenues are proposed to exceed expenditures by $11,624. Revenues are estimated at $2,681,900 and expenditures $2,670,276.
The money for the general fund pay for municipal services, including police protection, street operations, municipal court services, building inspections, municipal code enforcement, animal control, building maintenance, community development, waste hauling and administration.
Water, Sewer Fund
Residents will not experience an increase in water and sewer rates next year under the proposed budget, officials said. Revenues are estimated to be $2,283,000, $665,000 will come from available funds and expenditures are estimated to be $2,946,75. The revenues are proposed to exceed expenditures by $1,243.
The money for the water and sewer fund are to pay for water utility and sanitary sewer utility services to customers. These funds also are used to make payments on water and sewer capital improvements.
Major upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant will take place next year as required by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the Environmental Protection Agency. Due to those upgrades, the water and sewer fund appropriations are expected to be higher.
The total of cost of the wastewater treatment plant project is approximately $1,900,000, which includes the addition of a fine screen system or another strainer that will remove large pollutants found in the wastewater, and ultraviolet lighting that will disinfect the wastewater before it enters the creek.
The 2020 budget will include $1,400,000 for the project and the remaining $500,000 will be expended in 2021. Appropriations for the 2020 budget is estimated at $2,946,757.
To help pay for the wastewater treatment plan project, $500,000 will be transferred from the half-cent checking available funds and $165,000 will be transferred from the water and sewer checking available funds.
“Due to past years of being frugal and making sure that we’re being good with the taxpayers’ dollars, we’ve been able to save up those funds to pay for this (project) straight out of pocket, rather than have to go out and acquire new debt,” Dierker said.
“Might see a little decrease on our actual checking and money market account balances, but in the long run, it’s definitely going to be beneficial.”
Park Fund
The proposed appropriations for the park fund are at $204,065. The purpose of the park fund is to provide park services such as fireworks for Independence Day, park events, park maintenance and upgrades.
The cost for new playground equipment for Evergreen Park is budgeted for next year. The cost of the playground will be approximately $35,000.
Revenues are estimated to be $172,100; $35,000 will come from available funds and expenditures are estimated to be $204,065. Revenues are estimated to exceed expenditures by $3,035.
Street Improvement Fund
The proposed appropriations for the street improvement fund are $341,863, which is a large decrease from this past year of $796,867. The decrease is due to engineering costs for Kitchell Avenue and other street improvement expenses, which were included in last year’s budget.
The purpose of this fund is to provide services to streets, sideways, roads, highways, lighting and cleaning. Revenues are estimated to exceed expenditures by $6,137.
Half-cent Sales Tax
The proposed appropriations for the half-cent sales tax fund is $300,000. The purpose of this fund is pay for any water and sewer debt. In 2020, the half-cent sales tax will help pay for the wastewater treatment plant upgrades. Revenues are estimated to exceed expenditures by $4,000.
Transportation Tax Fund
The proposed appropriations for the transportation tax fund are $300,000, compared to $643,930 from this past year. Revenues are estimated to exceed expenditures by $3,500. The purpose of this fund is provide street resurfacing and to reduce municipal debt.
Salaries
A 1.5 percent pay increase is proposed for hourly city hall employees, salaried employees are proposed to remain the same and a few administrative positions will see slightly hourly wage increases.
Capital Improvements
The capital improvements budget is proposed at $1 million in the proposed budget, which includes the water wastewater treatment upgrades, street resurfacing and repairs, the installation of cameras at city facilities, new playground equipment and park maintenance, one police vehicle purchase, the replacement of radio read meters, manhole rehabilitation and system relining, water tower inspections, painting and upgrades, city hall office supplies including a new color copier/printer, tables and chairs, in addition to small improvements to the St. Clair Senior Center.
Debt Service
A debt service fund is inactive with a fund balance of zero due to a 2002 general obligation bond that was paid off in 2011, according to Dierker.
Debt Schedule
The proposed budget meets the 2020 debt service requirements for the city of St. Clair and a pay schedule has been created for all of the city’s debts.
Cash Investments
The city has cash in a general checking account with additional reserve funds in a general money market account, according to Dierker. This past year, the city invested $1 million in four equal certificates of deposits (CDs).
Each certificate amounts to $250,000 and the length of the CDs are staggered every three months with the longest 12 months. They are earning an interest rate of about 2 percent, according to Dierker.