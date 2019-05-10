A St. Clair bicentennial kite that was reported stolen last week will soon be replaced on the red caboose located in the center of town.
The kite was reported stolen Tuesday, April 30, according to Police Chief Bill Hammack. He said the kite was taken sometime Saturday, April 27. Two St. Clair kites were made as part of the Franklin County bicentennial celebration — one outside city hall and the other on the red caboose in the center of town.
“The city of St. Clair was pleased to participate in the celebration of Franklin County’s bicentennial,” City Administrator Travis Dierker said. “In honor of the celebration, we participated through the kite program. It is always great to honor our history.”
Both kites have been on display months before the red caboose kite was allegedly stolen, according to Dierker.
“The administration and staff at city hall were deeply saddened and discouraged by this revelation. The local Chamber, along with many other individuals and organizations, shared the news on social media.
“Through those posts, we were contacted by a local business, EZ Signs and Sleep Station, that they would be donating a replacement of the kite and cover for us,” Dierker said.
“While we were discouraged that someone had stolen the kite, we are even more encouraged by the support of our fantastic community. To that we say thank you, just another great aspect of our small-town pride.”
At Monday night’s board of aldermen meeting, Dierker said the new kite will be mounted and secured differently than before and security cameras in the city park will be installed.
About the Kites
An organization or individual can purchase a kite to be displayed in surrounding communities in honor of Franklin County’s 200th birthday and namesake Ben Franklin.
A total of 200 stainless steel kites were produced by Heat and Control of Union. They can be purchased for $200 each.
The kites can then be decorated and hung throughout the county as part of a public art exhibit. The kites measure 2 feet by 3 feet with a 2-foot-long tail.
The project is modeled after popular art events such as CowParade, a display of brightly painted bovine statues that has visited many cities around the world over the last 20 years, and, closer to home, St. Louis’ 250th Birthday Cakes, which were placed all over the St. Louis Metro area.
One cake was even placed near the Washington Historical Society Museum.
The goal of the Kites of Franklin County is to encourage residents and visitors alike to explore and discover Franklin County’s communities, businesses, parks and tourist destinations. The kites also can be a source of community pride and a reflection of the area’s creativity, innovation and imagination.
For more information, visit franklinmo200.com/kites.