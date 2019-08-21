Unapproved items being put in recycling bins is a growing issue in the city of St. Clair.
To help educate residents, the city recently released guidelines on how to recycle correctly.
City Administrator Travis Dierker sent out a phone message earlier this week stating that officials have been working with the city’s waste hauler, Waste Connections, on procedures to follow when recycling as rules have become more strict on local and national level.
“Over the course of the past few months, the trash company has been monitoring what is being picked up in the curbside recycling toters.,” he said. “By placing items that are not approved recyclable items, it can contaminate a whole load of recycle and could end up forcing the company to take the load of recycle items to a landfill.”
Nonrecyclable items include yard waste, plastic bags, bagged recycling, bubble wrap, trash, lumber, food waste, pizza boxes, Styrofoam, rugs, wood and more.
The items that can be recycled are listed on the yellow lid of the blue recycle toters, according to Dierker.
“We need your help to make sure curbside recycling is being used properly,” he said.
Items can be recycled include cardboard, glass, aluminum, milk jugs, soda bottles, detergent bottles, magazines and other similar materials.
“We ask that everyone please take a minute to review and ensure that they are using these properly. Please do not put food, yard waste, plastic grocery bags, pizza boxes or other trash in the recycle toters,” Dierker said.
He noted that recycled items should not be bagged because trash bags are not recyclable. For questions, call Waste Connections at 573-678-2492.
Starting Monday, Sept. 30, all residents’ recycling will be picked up the same day, every other Monday, instead of based on what ward you live in.
Dierker said the recycling schedule will follow the Ward 2 schedule for the rest of the year.
Recycling will be picked up Sept. 30, Oct. 14, Oct. 28, Nov. 11, Nov. 25, Dec. 9 and Dec. 23. This information can be found on the city’s website at stclairmo.us.
Reminders of the new schedule will be in the fall newsletter and on upcoming water bills. For questions, residents also can call city hall at 636-629-0333.
Union and Washington also have released similar notices in recent weeks.