Two public hearings are set to take place before Monday’s St. Clair Board of Aldermen meeting regarding a conditional use permit at 6:40 p.m. and medical marijuana zoning amendments at 6:45 p.m.
Community members can share comments and concerns about a conditional use permit request for an adult day care center at 545 E. Springfield Road. The planning and zoning commission recommended to approve the request at the Monday, June 10, meeting.
The medical marijuana zoning amendments were recommended for approval by the planning and zoning commission at the same meeting. The zoning amendments address dispensaries and growing facilities including how many feet a medical marijuana dispensary and a cultivation facility can be located from schools, child day cares and churches, as well as hours of operation and other requirements.
According to the proposed ordinance, a dispensary is a storefront where marijuana products are sold, and a cultivation facility is where marijuana plants are grown and where marijuana-infused products are made. The ordinance must be approved by the board of aldermen.
The commission set the distance between a school, day care or church and a dispensary, as well as a cultivation facility, at 750 feet. Zoning districts where dispensaries would be allowed are C2 general commercial and C3 shopping centers, according to the ordinance.
Cultivation facilities and marijuana-infused manufacturing facilities would be zoned I-1 light/heavy industrial manufacturing. Hours of operation for sales or distribution of medical marijuana and other products sold to the public through a dispensary would take place between 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, according to the proposed ordinance.
During the regular meeting, starting at 7 p.m., the board of aldermen will vote whether to approve the conditional use permit for the day care and the medical marijuana zoning amendments.
Agenda
Also on the agenda is a resolution to allow city officials to apply a $50,000 grant through the Franklin County Transportation Committee. The grant funding can go toward transportation improvements such as streets and sidewalks.
“We haven’t 100 percent decided where this is going to go,” City Administrator Travis Dierker said. “We have a couple of ideas, but want to just talk that out with the board.”
Last year, the city was awarded $43,500, which will go toward the Paul Parks Drive sidewalk project. Dierker added that there is no fee to submit the grant application.
During the meeting, the board will vote on two home occupational requests for a fencing and property management company and one for a candle business, in addition to the 2018 audit documents and financial statements.