The St. Clair Board of Aldermen is poised to approve a contract for wastewater treatment facility upgrades at Monday’s meeting.
The board will decide whether to approve a task order contract with Archer Elgin Engineering for $349,000 for major upgrades to the wastewater treatment facility including bidding and construction work, design plans, procurement of purchases, geotechnical work, construction layout, drawings and operating of maintenance manuals, according to City Administrator Travis Dierker.
At a Sept. 5 meeting, the board voted 4-0 in favor of hiring Archer Elgin Engineering in the amount of $62,500 to create a wastewater facility improvement plan.
The improvements, required by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR), include a headworks building and ultraviolet light that will disinfect the wastewater.
A headworks building is another strainer that will remove large pollutants found in the wastewater, according to Dierker.
As a final step in the wastewater process, “a heavy duty” amount of ultraviolet light will shine on the water in an enclosure for disinfection before it enters the creek.
The plan will outline the facility’s inventory, placement of improvements and an outline for expansion of wastewater lines if that becomes necessary, according to Dierker.
The construction of the project will start in 2020 with an estimated cost of $2 million. The ultraviolet light portion of the project is expected to be installed by the end of next year and the headworks building is expected to be finished by April 2021.
Agenda Items
Also on Monday’s agenda is a resolution of an updated St. Louis Hazard Mitigation Plan for 2020-2025. Dierker said St. Clair adopts a regional mitigation plan every five years in order for the city to remain eligible to apply for pre-disaster mitigation funding if needed.
The board will vote whether to approve a minor subdivision request to divide an existing lot in half for the construction of duplexes located at 904 and 906 Q Ave. The lot is located near existing villas that were built in 2017. This request was approved at a recent St. Clair Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
Finally, a presentation by Matt Aholt from the Meramec Valley Trail Association is on the agenda. Aholt spoke at a St. Clair Area Chamber of Commerce meeting last month about a trail expansion project from Highway O in Pacific to Meramec State Park or conservation area in Sullivan totaling around 25 miles.