A subdivision request that was denied at Monday’s planning and zoning meeting will go before the St. Clair Board of Aldermen Monday, March 4.
Applicant Neal Kalishman with Boulder Development Corporation wanted to create two minor subdivisions to accommodate eight proposed homes. The two plats are located near North Outer Road West.
The commission voted 4-1 in favor of denying the request because it does not meet the minor subdivision requirements. Commissioner Terry Gasaway voted against denying the request.
The request falls under a major subdivision request because the development would require an extension of a city water line and the creation of a privately shared road/driveway to reach the interior lots from the existing North Outer Road West, according to City Inspector Jeremy Crowe.
In order for the applicant to move forward with a major subdivision request, a preliminary plat, a public improvement plan would have to be submitted and approved, as well as a final plat, according to Crowe.
During the meeting, Kalishman argued that the lots would reach North Outer Road West by a shared driveway and no extension would be required.
Crowe said a new road would have to be created to reach the existing lots. Chairman Darin Slater asked what it would take for Kalishman to change his request from a minor to a major subdivision. Kalishman replied that it would be impossible due to the cost of improvements that would have to be made.
Kalishman asked Crowe if the city would be willing to provide the necessary water requirements if he proposed a major subdivision. Crowe said he tried to reach an agreement with Kalishman about the water line in the past.
He said the cost to install the water tower and other water line work totaled around $700,000, however, it would have ended up being around $200,000 for Kalishman. Crowe added that the city would have reimbursed him for nearly half of the cost.
The other item on the board agenda is the sale of surplus vehicles and awarding the highest bidders.