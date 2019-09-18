The St. Clair Board of Aldermen Monday approved an engineering contract for wastewater treatment facility upgrades.
The board voted 4-0 in favor of approving a task order contract with Archer Elgin Engineering for $349,000 for major upgrades to the wastewater treatment facility. The contract includes bidding and construction work, design plans, procurement of purchases, geotechnical work, construction layout, drawings and operating of maintenance manuals, according to City Administrator Travis Dierker.
“This is the large project that the city has been working on and is in the process of (getting) ready to launch ahead,” he said.
At a Sept. 5 meeting, the board voted 4-0 in favor of hiring Archer Elgin Engineering in the amount of $62,500 to create a wastewater facility improvement plan.
The improvements, required by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR), include a headworks building and ultraviolet light that will disinfect the wastewater.
A headworks building is another strainer that will remove large pollutants found in the wastewater, according to Dierker.
As a final step in the wastewater process, “a heavy duty” amount of ultraviolet light will shine on the water in an enclosure for disinfection before it enters the creek.
The plan will outline the facility’s inventory, placement of improvements and an outline for expansion of wastewater lines if that becomes necessary, according to Dierker.
The ultraviolet light portion of the project is expected to be completed by December 2020 and the headworks building is expected to be finished by April 2021. Design work and the purchasing of equipment for construction will take place toward the end of the year, Dierker said.
The total cost of the wastewater treatment facility upgrades project is approximately $1.9 million. In the past, the project was estimated at $4 million and at $2 million, according to Dierker.
Alderman Art Viehland asked if the project will cause a raise in rates and Mayor Ron Blum replied with “Not at this time.”