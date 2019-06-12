In a recent Facebook poll led by KSDK News Channel 5 on the best snow cones in town, the popular vote went to the shaved ice place at the corner of Commercial and Kitchell avenues.
Out of approximately 300 comments on the Facebook post, Dana’s Shaved Ice & More was voted No. 1 out of the top five places featured in a KSDK article. The other businesses include S&J Snoball Custard shop in Arnold, Tropical Moose Shaved Ice in Kirkwood, Sno Biz in O’Fallon and LuLu’s Shaved Ice in Wentzville.
Co-owner Dana Dougherty said she loves and appreciates her customers as much as they appreciate her.
“It’s just a happy little business,” she said. “Everybody who usually comes has a smile on their face.”
In the summertime, she said the long lines to get a treat might deter customers, “but I think that’s part of the fun is visiting in the line and waiting as long as it’s not 100 degrees.”
Her husband, Donald, said he saw the contest advertised on Channel 5, however he kept it a secret.
“I didn’t even mention it to her because it said ‘Best snow cones in St. Louis.’ It didn’t say St. Louis area. Come to find out we won.”
On being rated No. 1, he said “I just think it’s fantastic. We’re so proud to be elected.”
A couple of years ago, ice cream products were added to the menu and coffee drinks debuted last year. Dougherty said she is always looking to offer new items. In the works are a Rice Krispies treat hurricane and a banana pudding hurricane.
“We do our taste testing in house before we put it out there,” Dougherty said.
Treats that have been a favorite among customers lately are the blackberry, apple, peach and cherry cobbler blasts, which are layered cobblers with ice cream, according to Dougherty.
“It’s usually a fall item, but people have begged me since I’ve been open, so I’ve got a full line of cobblers,” she said. “We bake pies daily.”
She added that she likes to think of her business as the Ted Drewes of St. Clair.
“I know we’re nowhere close to what Ted Drewes ever was, but like to think of ourselves as St. Clair Ted Drewes,” Dougherty said.
The business also has a mobile truck that visits schools and different community events. Later this summer, Dougherty will hold her annual Back to School Drive where community members can donate school supplies and any items that are listed on the school supply list. One other children’s event is underway this summer with details to come.