The St. Clair Board of Aldermen approved the 2019 personal property tax rate, which is at a slightly lower rate than last year.
This year’s tax rate was set at .7213 per $100 of assessed valuation. Based on this rate, the city expects to generate an estimated $332,713 from the general fund and $103,849 from the park fund totaling $436,562.
Last year’s tax rate was set at .7281.
“From the state, each municipality is only allowed to tax the amount that will keep the actual revenue dollars roughly the same, only accounting tax inflation,” said City Administrator Travis Dierker.
Dierker added that this year’s consumer price index increased by 1.6 percent. The current assessed valuation for real estate is $51,917,385, new construction and improvements is $282,594 and personal property is $8,889,903.
The board voted 3-0 in favor of setting the tax rate at .7213 per $100 of assessed valuation. Alderwoman Amanda Sikes was absent from the meeting.
A public hearing regarding the tax rate was held before the meeting, however no one addressed the board during that time.